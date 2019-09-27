You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Richmond's September weather is going to rank high for heat and low on rain

  • 0

This hot, dry September is finally drawing to a close.

Richmond has logged some impressive observations, but this month will narrowly miss out on the titles of hottest or driest September.

Averaging the observed highs and lows for the first 27 days of the month, plus the forecast for the final three, yields a mean of about 76.1 degrees. That's 5.5 degrees above the normal monthly mean, which is based on the 1981 to 2010 climatology. It's closer to a typical August, which averages 77.5 degrees.

This will likely rank as Richmond's third-warmest September, behind 1921 (76.8 degrees) and 2018 (76.4) and just ahead of 1900 (75.7).

Compared with the warm, humid September of 2018, the highs have been hotter this time, but the lows have been cooler (though still mild). That's consistent with going from an unusually wet pattern to a very dry one.

Every site in the state experienced a hotter-than-normal September, with areas west of Interstate 95 seeing the greatest departures, to the tune of 5 to 8 degrees.

map_btd.png

September mean temperature (as of Sept. 27) as a departure from the climatological normal. All of Virginia has been hotter than usual in September, with the greatest departures from normal in the western half of the state.

The statewide monthly mean temperature will be published by the National Centers for Environmental Information by mid-October. This will be Virginia's sixth consecutive year with a September that was warmer than the 20th century average.

Chances for hit-or-miss thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday could give a last-minute boost to the parched monthly rainfall totals.

As of Sept. 27, Richmond International Airport had 0.42 inch of rain on the month. That's the third-driest September for the airport site behind 2005 and 1978. Looking at extended area records since the late 1800s, it is tied for fourth-driest.

map_btda.png

September rainfall (as of Sept. 27) as a percent of normal. Nearly every part of Virginia has a significant short-term deficit.

If moisture fails to materialize by Monday evening, this will be the driest September for Danville and tied for driest at Arlington County, and tied for second-driest at Lynchburg.

Look for the next update in October.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's videos and forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Friday Weatherline

Rain ends dry streak in Richmond

Thursday evening’s showers amounted to just a few hundredths of an inch across metro Richmond, but it broke a two-week dry streak. It won’t be enough to turn back the new drought. The high of 95 degrees was just shy of the Sept. 26 record of 96 from 1930.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News