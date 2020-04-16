You are the owner of this article.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL,
EASTERN, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.

Richmond suffered two peaks of tree pollen this spring

Rainwater and pollen mix in a puddle at the intersection of Layfayette St. and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, April 12, 2019 as rain showers helped knock pollen off the trees.

There’s hope if you’ve been hassling with tree pollen, but clouds on the horizon if grass is your seasonal allergy foe.

That’s the latest from Becky Collie at Allergy Partners of Richmond, practice ambassador and pollen observer since 1988.

“Two almost identical peak days on March 31 and April 14 is interesting,” Collie wrote. “I’m not sure if there will be another surge if the weather gets warmer.”

To be exact, Collie counted 2,920 grains per cubic meter in the sample measured at the campus of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital on March 31. April 14 won by a nose at 2,925. Both days were primarily driven by oak, but pine, birch, sweet gum, hickory and elm have also been active in the past week.

Between those two spikes, four other days so far this season have ended up in the “very high” category, which has a threshold of 1,500. Cooler, wetter days lead to fluctuations.

The count on the peak date can vary significantly from year to year, but usually winds up between 2,000 and 4,000. It has gradually been trending higher and earlier since the 1980s.

That history tells us we’d be near the crest anyway, if we haven’t already passed it. But data from past years shows that counts tend to taper off over the course of weeks, rather than cease all at once.

Last year, the worst day for trees was April 12 with a count of 3,915. In 2019, the last high days for tree pollen were driven by pine in mid-May, then dwindled in June.

A higher count doesn’t necessarily mean worse symptoms — it can depend on a person’s sensitivity and what they’re doing to manage — but that more people may have to deal with sneezing and itching.

Grass pollen isn’t high yet, but enough of it is showing up to yield a low count since Tuesday. It’s usually most active in May and the latter half of spring.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Thursday Weatherline

A freezing start to the day is in store for the Shenandoah Valley, and plants in that region could be threatened by more lows in the lower 30s on Friday morning. Central Virginia isn’t trending quite as cold, but mid-to-upper 30s could result in patchy frost.

