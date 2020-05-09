Saturday Weatherline

May can go low in Richmond and across the state
Here’s how low May can go. Richmond’s monthly record low is 31 degrees from May 9, 1956, and our coolest high was 47 on May 8, 1917. Statewide, the coldest low was likely 15 at Marion on May 4, 1986. Mountain Lake saw snow and a high of just 34 on May 7, 1989.
