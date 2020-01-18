Saturday Weatherline

Jan. 18 hasn’t been a big day for snowfall
Jan. 18 has the easiest daily snowfall record to beat during the month of January. At most, 1.2 inches fell in 1994. Since 1897, most January days have seen at least 3 inches. The next date with a lower record is March 14, which peaked at 0.7 inches in 1993.
