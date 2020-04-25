Saturday Weatherline

Region could see more storms this weekend
On Friday afternoon, a lone severe storm left a swath of 1-inch hail, tree damage and power outages across Cumberland, Powhatan and Chesterfield counties and the Tri-Cities area. Saturday night and Sunday could bring more chances for storms in the region.
