Saturday Weatherline

July 4 has brought extreme weather to Virginia
Here are some weather extremes across Virginia on past Independence Days. Hottest high: 108 near Columbia in 1900. Coldest low: 39 near Marion in 1986. A few areas have measured downpours exceeding 5 inches. Tornadoes occurred in 1967, 1979 and 1981.
