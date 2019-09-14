Next total solar eclipse for Richmond: 2099
Richmond’s next total solar eclipse is 80 years away. On Sept. 14, 2099, the path of totality will also cross Staunton, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Tidewater. Until then, 2024, 2045, 2048, 2052, 2078 and 2093 will bring us good partial solar eclipses.
