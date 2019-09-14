Next total solar eclipse for Richmond: 2099

Richmond’s next total solar eclipse is 80 years away. On Sept. 14, 2099, the path of totality will also cross Staunton, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Tidewater. Until then, 2024, 2045, 2048, 2052, 2078 and 2093 will bring us good partial solar eclipses.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

