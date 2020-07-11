Saturday Weatherline

1995 brought 27-day spell of 90-degree weather
Richmond’s longest spell of 90-degree weather began 25 years ago on July 11, 1995. Highs exceeded 90 for 27 straight days until 70s broke the heat on Aug. 7. Though the heat wave was prolonged, highs only peaked at 100 so it does not rank among the hottest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.