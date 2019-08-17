Aug. 17 in hurricane history: In 1899, the slow, powerful San Ciriaco hurricane came ashore over Cape Hatteras, N.C., and inundated the island villages. In 1994, the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl spawned an F2 tornado that injured 10 people near Martinsville.
