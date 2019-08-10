Here are Virginia’s August heat facts. Hottest high: 109 degrees at Colonial Beach on Aug. 21, 1983. Richmond’s hottest day: 107 on Aug. 6, 1918. Statewide, the hottest August was 1900 with a monthly mean of 78.3, followed by 2007 (77.5) and 2016 (77.0).

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

