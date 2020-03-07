Saturday Weatherline

You are the owner of this article.
50 years ago, eastern Va. had total solar eclipse

Fifty years ago, a total solar eclipse passed over eastern Virginia on March 7, 1970. Norfolk was in the path of totality, but the sun was 98% obscured over Richmond. Parts of Hampton Roads will see another total eclipse in 2078. Richmond must wait until 2099.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

