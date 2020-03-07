Saturday Weatherline

50 years ago, eastern Va. had total solar eclipse
Fifty years ago, a total solar eclipse passed over eastern Virginia on March 7, 1970. Norfolk was in the path of totality, but the sun was 98% obscured over Richmond. Parts of Hampton Roads will see another total eclipse in 2078. Richmond must wait until 2099.
