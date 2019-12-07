Saturday Weatherline

Dec. temperature records set in 1998, 2015
December’s local and statewide record highs came from two warm spells. Dec. 6-7, 1998, pushed highs to 81 degrees in Richmond and 85 at both Hopewell and Colonial Beach. Dec. 24, 2015, brought the month’s warmest lows for Richmond (65) and Virginia Beach (71).
