Saturday Weatherline

Here are some records for December precipitation: Highest one-day rain total in Virginia: 6.09 inches at Rocky Mount, Franklin County, on Dec. 29, 1958. Wettest day in Richmond: 2.62 inches on Dec. 11, 2008. Wettest December statewide: 2009. Driest: 1965.
