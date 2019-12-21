Saturday Weatherline

Winter solstice marks least sunlight
Today marks the winter solstice (at 11:19 p.m.) and our annual nadir of daylight: 9 hours and 34 minutes here in Richmond. We start to regain sunlight soon — by mere seconds this week — but the rate accelerates to two more minutes of light per day by February.
