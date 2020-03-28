Saturday Weatherline

Keeping an eye on a warm front
A wavy warm front is the key player in today’s weather changes. How far north it moves will determine whether Richmond sees a cooler high near 60 today, or more 70s. Farther west, that front will present a significant severe storm threat between Iowa and Ohio.
