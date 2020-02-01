Saturday Weatherline

More sunlight and maybe precipitation in February
Welcome to February, when Richmond gains one hour of sunlight but averages 3.4 inches of snow. Federal forecasters say Virginia is most likely to get above normal precipitation and above normal mean temperatures this month. That was the case in 2018 and 2019.
