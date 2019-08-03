Most of Va. has had above-average precipitation

Year-to-date precipitation (through Aug. 2) is running above normal across almost all of Virginia. Meadows of Dan, Patrick County, leads the way with 44.91 inches. The lowest, for a station with complete data, is 22.2 inches at Dale Enterprise in Rockingham County.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription