Most of Va. has had above-average precipitation
Year-to-date precipitation (through Aug. 2) is running above normal across almost all of Virginia. Meadows of Dan, Patrick County, leads the way with 44.91 inches. The lowest, for a station with complete data, is 22.2 inches at Dale Enterprise in Rockingham County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.