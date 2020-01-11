Saturday Weatherline

Weekend could break warmest reading records
Richmond’s temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal this weekend, and within striking distance of records. Here are warmest past readings. Jan. 11 high: 72 in 1974 and 1975. Jan. 11 low: 58 in 1975. Jan. 12 high: 71 in 2005. Jan. 12 low: 59 in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.