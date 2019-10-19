Saturday Weatherline

Nestor to bring rain Saturday night, Sunday
Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and the system is on track to spread its remnant rains through our region on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Metro Richmond could see 1 inch or so, with potential for 2 inches.
