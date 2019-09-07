250 years ago, hurricane left path of destruction

One of the worst local hurricanes of the 18th century happened 250 years ago on Sept. 7-8, 1769. The storm left great damage where it came ashore in eastern North Carolina and then struck Williamsburg and the Chesapeake Bay as it raced north.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription