Saturday Weatherline

It’s a rare day that brings both 40s and 90s
April can be nice, but it can be volatile. Ninety years ago tomorrow, Richmond got the latter. April 12, 1930, soared from a seasonable low of 47 degrees to a scorching 95. Only seven other days since 1897 had both 40s and 90s. Just two days had a wider range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.