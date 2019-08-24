A tropical system is expected to form near Florida this weekend, though it is likely to drift northeast next week and stay just off the East Coast. Another disturbance approaching the Lesser Antilles could develop, too. The next names are Dorian and Erin.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

