Saturday Weatherline

Farewell to this year’s hurricane season
Today is the final day of the busy 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which yielded 18 named storms. Occasionally, winter brings off-season activity, like Alex in January 2016 and Olga in December 2007. The 2020 season begins June 1 with the name Arthur up first.
