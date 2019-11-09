Saturday Weatherline

Third Halloween tornado confirmed in Va.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado path in Virginia from Halloween’s storms. A weak, brief tornado struck northern Rockingham County, leaving minor damage but no injuries. The other two hit Mecklenburg County and Chesapeake.
