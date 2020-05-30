Saturday Weatherline

A cool May brought a freeze and no highs above 87
After two of our hottest Mays, this has been our coolest one since 2016. Richmond’s monthly mean temperature will be about 63.8 degrees, or 2.6 below normal for May and a fall of 9 degrees from last year. Not only was there a freeze, but no highs got above 87 degrees.
