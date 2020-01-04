Richmond’s season-to-date snowfall stands at 1 inch. We average 2.6 inches by Jan. 4, but this time last winter, we were way ahead with 11.5. From 2012 to 2017, all measurable snow arrived after Jan. 4. The snowiest season to date was 1917-18 at 18.1 inches.
Saturday Weatherline
John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.
As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.
Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.
Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.
Email him your story ideas and weather tips.
