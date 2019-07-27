Other years have been hotter and rainier

So far, 2019 has brought extra heat and rain to Richmond, but not the most. Jan. 1 to July 26 precipitation: 29.98 inches. This time last year: 39.3. Highest to date: 47.7 (1889). Year-to-date days at or above 90: 34. Last year: 24. Most to date: 48 (2010).

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

