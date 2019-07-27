Other years have been hotter and rainier
So far, 2019 has brought extra heat and rain to Richmond, but not the most. Jan. 1 to July 26 precipitation: 29.98 inches. This time last year: 39.3. Highest to date: 47.7 (1889). Year-to-date days at or above 90: 34. Last year: 24. Most to date: 48 (2010).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.