Saturday Weatherline

NOAA says February was Earth’s second-hottest
Last month was the planet’s second-hottest February of the industrial era based on both land and sea readings, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Likewise, this winter was the second-warmest on record for the Northern Hemisphere.
