Saturday Weatherline

Storm system to cause heavy rain, winds
A low will strengthen off the North Carolina coast this weekend and lash the Outer Banks and Tidewater with heavy rain, high winds, high surf and beach erosion. The Chesapeake Bay and lower James River will see coastal flooding peak during Sunday’s high tides.
