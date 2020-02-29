Saturday Weatherline

The high, the low and the snow for Feb. 29
The records for Feb. 29 are relatively easy to beat because only 29 leap days have occurred since Richmond’s daily weather records began in 1897. The coldest Feb. 29 low was 19 degrees in 1936, and the warmest high was 79 in 1972. 1968 had 2.4 inches of snow.
