Saturday Weatherline

April expected to be warmer than normal
The National Weather Service’s April outlook favors warmer-than-normal mean temperatures for the eastern U.S., with cool conditions most likely in the Northwest. Much of the South looks to be wet, but the rainfall trend is less certain for eastern Virginia.
