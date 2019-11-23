Saturday Weatherline

Nov. tornadoes rare, but can be intense
Across Virginia, there were 18 November tornadoes on record from 1950 to 2018. That’s just 2.4% of our total activity, but they’re no less intense when they do hit. One, on Nov. 3, 1971, left damage from Portsmouth to the then-new Norfolk Scope arena and injured 11 people.
