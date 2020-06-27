Saturday Weatherline

Dust cloud entering the region this weekend
The northern edge of a plume of Saharan dust will pass over our region this weekend, though likely not as dense as what the Gulf Coast states saw in recent days. The particles may lead to hazier skies, more colorful sunsets and a temporary drop in air quality.
