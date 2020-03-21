Saturday Weatherline

Friday temperature of 88 breaks records
Friday was as hot as can be for this early in the year. Richmond’s high of 88 degrees blew past the March 20 record of 85 from 1948. In 123 years, we’ve only had two hotter days earlier on the calendar: 91 on March 17, 1945, and 89 on March 12-13, 1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.