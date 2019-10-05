Saturday Weatherline

Next pre-7 a.m. sunrise less than a month away
Because of the Nov. 3 “fall back” time change, our next pre-7 a.m. sunrise in Richmond is less than a month away. But we’ll be waiting much longer for the next post-7 p.m. sunset. That hour will be dark until the “spring forward” of March 8, 2020.
