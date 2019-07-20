Hot, humid and stormy in Richmond 50 years ago

Richmond’s weather was hot, humid, partly cloudy and stormy on the day that the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the moon. On July 20, 1969, we hit a high of 94, which felt like 109 because of the humidity. An evening storm left 1.4 inches of rain at the airport.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

