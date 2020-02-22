Saturday Weatherline

This season’s snow so far the lowest in 11 years
Thursday’s half-inch snowfall takes Richmond’s season-to-date total up to 1.5 inches. That’s 7.4 inches below the average pace, and the lowest in 11 years. Last season saw 13.1 inches by this point. The snowiest season by Feb. 21 was 1966-67 at 35.6 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.