Richmond hit the 50s and the 90s on Friday

Richmond saw a 33-degree swing between the low of 59 and the high of 92 on Friday. The dry air mass enabled a rare feat for August. In local records dating to 1897, only 12 August days hit both the 50s and the 90s, most recently on Aug. 10, 2002.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

