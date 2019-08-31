Richmond hit the 50s and the 90s on Friday
Richmond saw a 33-degree swing between the low of 59 and the high of 92 on Friday. The dry air mass enabled a rare feat for August. In local records dating to 1897, only 12 August days hit both the 50s and the 90s, most recently on Aug. 10, 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.