Saturday Weatherline

We haven’t fallen below 20 degrees in over a year
Richmond hasn’t officially been below 20 degrees since Feb. 2, 2019 — 378 days ago. In records dating to 1897, our longest run without a low in the teens was 378 days from Dec. 23, 1910, to Jan. 4, 1912. If we don’t dip to 19 this weekend, we break that record.
