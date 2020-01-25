Saturday Weatherline

10 years ago, rain caused flash flooding
Ten years ago, driving rain during a midwinter thaw caused flash flooding in the mountains and foothills of Virginia. Upward of 5 inches fell along the Blue Ridge on Jan. 25, 2010, which rivaled the heaviest one-day January totals on record in the state.
