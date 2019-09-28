Saturday Weatherline

In 2004, hurricane’s remnants caused flooding
The remnants of Hurricane Jeanne brought torrential rain to inland areas of Virginia on Sept. 28, 2004, the fourth such storm in one month. One person died from flash flooding. The Roanoke River hit major flood stage, and one tornado struck near Danville.
