Scenes of early snow across the mountains of Va.; Richmond could briefly see flakes this afternoon

Rain is turning to snow across parts of Virginia as unseasonably wintry air sweeps in behind a cold front.
So far this morning, weather watchers around Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg have reported rain turning to snow. Much of it is melting on contact, but higher elevations are seeing a light coating on grass and elevated surfaces.
Some snowflakes fluttering down in southern Roanoke County this morning. No accumulation here yet, very little to nothing expected. Some spots higher than this 1,400-foot location getting a little white. #swvawx pic.twitter.com/pZ0vBcIM3t— Kevin Myatt (@KevinMyattWx) November 12, 2019
We have some light snowfall outside our office this morning ❄️ What are you seeing out there? pic.twitter.com/9oXv4yrgGT— Herald Courier (@heraldcourier) November 12, 2019
At 9:45 a.m., VDOT's 511 traffic page showed normal road conditions everywhere east of Wytheville, but minor-to-moderate travel impact from snow in the Bristol region and far southwestern Virginia.
The Bristol Herald Courier reported that flights are still running on time at the Tri-Cities Airport.
Richmond-area forecast
Richmond could see rain switch to a brief period of snow (or rain-snow mix) between noon and 3 p.m. as temperatures aloft suddenly plunge.
But with temperatures in the 40s at ground level and pavement temperatures in the 50s, significant accumulations are unlikely.
If the flakes fall at a heavy clip for an hour or two, some snow could stick to grass, trees and decks. There's also a chance that it could keep falling as a light, chilly rain.
The precipitation – rain or snow – will quickly end during the midafternoon as a cold northwest wind blows drier air into the region.
By the afternoon commute, plan for colder temperatures in the upper 30s. With gusts to 20 mph, the wind chill will hover in the 20s throughout the evening.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny but near-record cold. Plan for a morning low in the mid 20s and a high only in the upper 30s. That will be our coldest weather since early March.
