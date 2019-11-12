You are the owner of this article.
Scenes of early snow across the mountains of Va.; Richmond could briefly see flakes this afternoon

EJK82uqXkAAxQrn.jpg

Snow dusts a statue at the offices of the Bristol Herald Courier on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019.

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Rain is turning to snow across parts of Virginia as unseasonably wintry air sweeps in behind a cold front.

So far this morning, weather watchers around Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg have reported rain turning to snow. Much of it is melting on contact, but higher elevations are seeing a light coating on grass and elevated surfaces.

At 9:45 a.m., VDOT's 511 traffic page showed normal road conditions everywhere east of Wytheville, but minor-to-moderate travel impact from snow in the Bristol region and far southwestern Virginia.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported that flights are still running on time at the Tri-Cities Airport.

Richmond-area forecast

Richmond could see rain switch to a brief period of snow (or rain-snow mix) between noon and 3 p.m. as temperatures aloft suddenly plunge.

But with temperatures in the 40s at ground level and pavement temperatures in the 50s, significant accumulations are unlikely.

If the flakes fall at a heavy clip for an hour or two, some snow could stick to grass, trees and decks. There's also a chance that it could keep falling as a light, chilly rain.

The precipitation – rain or snow – will quickly end during the midafternoon as a cold northwest wind blows drier air into the region.

By the afternoon commute, plan for colder temperatures in the upper 30s. With gusts to 20 mph, the wind chill will hover in the 20s throughout the evening.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny but near-record cold. Plan for a morning low in the mid 20s and a high only in the upper 30s. That will be our coldest weather since early March.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

