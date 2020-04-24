You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF HOPEWELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE NORTHEASTERN CITY OF PETERSBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
WESTERN CHARLES CITY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 530 PM EDT.

* AT 440 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CHESTER,
MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH.

HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...MINOR DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS POSSIBLE. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE
TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES,
ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS.

* THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR,
COLONIAL HEIGHTS AND ETTRICK AROUND 450 PM EDT.
PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL AND FORT LEE AROUND 455 PM EDT.
PRINCE GEORGE AROUND 500 PM EDT.
JORDANS POINT AROUND 505 PM EDT.
GARYSVILLE AROUND 510 PM EDT.
BURROWSVILLE AROUND 520 PM EDT.

OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE
MEADOWVILLE, WAYSIDE, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, BIRCHETT ESTATE, VARINA,
BARNETTS, JORDAN POINT COUNTRY CLUB, DREWRYS BLUFF, PETERSBURG
NATIONAL BATTLEFIELD AND CENTRALIA.

PEOPLE AT JOHN RANDOLPH MEDICAL CENTER, AND TRI-CITIES ER SHOULD SEEK
SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

PLEASE REPORT SEVERE WEATHER BY CALLING 757-899-2415, POSTING TO THE
NWS WAKEFIELD FACEBOOK PAGE, OR USING TWITTER @NWSWAKEFIELDVA.

&&


HAIL...1.25IN;
WIND...70MPH

Severe storm bringing hail and wind to Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities

  • 0
storm map

Radar map of metro Richmond at 4:55 p.m. Locations of storm reports in western Chesterfield County are indicated by the small icons. The boundary of the severe thunderstorm warning is shown with the yellow polygon.

 By JOHN BOYER Richmond Times-Dispatch

5 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm with strong winds and large hail rumbled across Chesterfield County over the past hour, and is now heading for the Tri-Cities and Prince George County.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for:

• eastern Chesterfield County and much of Prince George County.

• far southeastern portions of Henrico County.

• Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the eastern side of Petersburg.

• western Charles City County.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm could threaten those areas with half dollar-sized hail and dangerous gusts to 70 mph. That could lead to minor vehicle damage, some structural damage and scattered power outages.

At 4:56 p.m., the strongest part of this storm was approaching Hopewell, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Areas now in the clear from severe wind and hail threats include:

• Midlothian, Bon Air and Winterpock.

• Richmond and western Henrico County.

Elsewhere, scattered thundershowers are staying below severe levels across the Piedmont and Tidewater regions. Widespread severe weather is not expected today, but a few more storms could briefly turn strong or severe before sundown.

Damage reports

This storm had a history of downing trees in northern Cumberland County. The NWS also received multiple reports of nickel to quarter-sized hail covering the ground near Cartersville at 3:28 p.m.

At 4:16 p.m., a trained weather spotter in Moseley reported trees down and strong wind gusts, according to the NWS.

At 4:27 p.m., nickel-sized hail was sighted near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Route 288.

Quarter-sized (1 inch-diameter) hail was reported in the Chester vicinity between 4:37 and 4:45 p.m.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Friday Weatherline

Wednesday’s low of 33 degrees at Richmond International Airport broke April 22’s record of 34 and barely averted a freeze. RIC last saw a record-cold morning on Jan. 7, 2018. But during these past two years, 20 days tied or broke a record for warmest low.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News