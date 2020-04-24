Severe storm bringing hail and wind to Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities

5 p.m. update
A severe thunderstorm with strong winds and large hail rumbled across Chesterfield County over the past hour, and is now heading for the Tri-Cities and Prince George County.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for:
• eastern Chesterfield County and much of Prince George County.
• far southeastern portions of Henrico County.
• Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the eastern side of Petersburg.
• western Charles City County.
According to the National Weather Service, this storm could threaten those areas with half dollar-sized hail and dangerous gusts to 70 mph. That could lead to minor vehicle damage, some structural damage and scattered power outages.
At 4:56 p.m., the strongest part of this storm was approaching Hopewell, moving southeast at 35 mph.
Areas now in the clear from severe wind and hail threats include:
• Midlothian, Bon Air and Winterpock.
• Richmond and western Henrico County.
Elsewhere, scattered thundershowers are staying below severe levels across the Piedmont and Tidewater regions. Widespread severe weather is not expected today, but a few more storms could briefly turn strong or severe before sundown.
Damage reports
This storm had a history of downing trees in northern Cumberland County. The NWS also received multiple reports of nickel to quarter-sized hail covering the ground near Cartersville at 3:28 p.m.
At 4:16 p.m., a trained weather spotter in Moseley reported trees down and strong wind gusts, according to the NWS.
At 4:27 p.m., nickel-sized hail was sighted near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Route 288.
Quarter-sized (1 inch-diameter) hail was reported in the Chester vicinity between 4:37 and 4:45 p.m.
