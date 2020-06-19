Severe storm leaves outages and flash flooding in northern parts of metro Richmond this afternoon

3:20 p.m. update
Be on the lookout for high water as downpours rumble across central Virginia afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning for the northern part of metro Richmond expired at 3:07 p.m., but it produced some heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusts.
A new thunderstorm that formed in its wake over Richmond and Mechanicsville appeared to be staying below severe levels as of 3:15 p.m.
According to Dominion Energy's online outage map, there were 2,848 customers without power in the Richmond metro region as of 3 p.m., mainly in Henrico County and Hanover County.
A flash flood warning is still in effect until 5:30 p.m. for:
• western and northern Henrico County, including Short Pump, Tuckahoe, Glen Allen, Laurel and Lakeside.
• eastern Goochland County, including Manakin-Sabot.
• south-central Hanover County, including Ashland.
• far eastern Powhatan County.
The severe thunderstorm caused at least 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall in those areas, which is enough to cause rises on streams and creeks, and flood some roads and low-lying areas.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a gauge near Glen Allen reported nearly 2 inches of rainfall during 15 minutes, and high water was reported on roads around Short Pump.
As of 3:15 p.m., there are no active severe thunderstorm warnings in central Virginia. Showers and storms are scattered roughly along a north-to-south band between Washington and Durham, N.C., and the activity is moving from southwest to northeast. New downpours will develop across the area as the afternoon goes on.
