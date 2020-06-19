You are the owner of this article.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR
FLOODING IS FORECAST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO
HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY.

GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ.  CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE
POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP.

STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES...


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM.
* FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS
CANCELLED.
* AT 08:30 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.2 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS
EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.3 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW.
* AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO
DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.4 FEET ON
APR 21 2019.

Severe storm leaves outages and flash flooding in northern parts of metro Richmond this afternoon

Radar map as of 3:17 p.m., with the flash flood warning outlined in the green polygon.

3:20 p.m. update

Be on the lookout for high water as downpours rumble across central Virginia afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning for the northern part of metro Richmond expired at 3:07 p.m., but it produced some heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusts.

A new thunderstorm that formed in its wake over Richmond and Mechanicsville appeared to be staying below severe levels as of 3:15 p.m.

According to Dominion Energy's online outage map, there were 2,848 customers without power in the Richmond metro region as of 3 p.m., mainly in Henrico County and Hanover County.

A flash flood warning is still in effect until 5:30 p.m. for:

• western and northern Henrico County, including Short Pump, Tuckahoe, Glen Allen, Laurel and Lakeside.

• eastern Goochland County, including Manakin-Sabot.

• south-central Hanover County, including Ashland.

• far eastern Powhatan County.

The severe thunderstorm caused at least 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall in those areas, which is enough to cause rises on streams and creeks, and flood some roads and low-lying areas.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a gauge near Glen Allen reported nearly 2 inches of rainfall during 15 minutes, and high water was reported on roads around Short Pump.

As of 3:15 p.m., there are no active severe thunderstorm warnings in central Virginia. Showers and storms are scattered roughly along a north-to-south band between Washington and Durham, N.C., and the activity is moving from southwest to northeast. New downpours will develop across the area as the afternoon goes on.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Friday Weatherline

May in Va. was 12th-coolest in 126 years

May averaged to 60.3 degrees across Virginia, which tied for the 12th-coolest May of the past 126 years and the lowest since 2005. Our region was an exception. Globally, last month tied 2016 as the hottest May of the industrial era. Virginia’s hottest May was in 2018.

