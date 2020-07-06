You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck

  • 0
VA_swody1.png

The region to the north of Richmond should be on the lookout for thunderstorms with damaging winds this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for northern and eastern portions of the state. It includes:

• Louisa

• Bowling Green

• Fredericksburg

• Charlottesville

• Tappahannock

• Colonial Beach

• The Northern Neck

• The greater Washington area

• Chincoteague

0706 WATCH.PNG

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. July 6, 2020 for areas in orange, primarily the region north and northeast of Richmond.

The severe thunderstorm watch also extends north to cover most of Maryland, Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. If storms develop and prompt warnings over the next several hours, that's the region most likely to be dealing with them.

Richmond is not included in the watch at this time, but there's still about a one-in-three chance for a storm in this area later on.

Damaging winds up to 70 mph are the most likely threat from any storms in the watch area, but hail up to the size of golf balls could develop in the strongest cells.

Storms are expected to form across the Mid-Atlantic and sweep southward toward the Chesapeake Bay by the evening, but thunderstorms will also build eastward from Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Look for an update later this afternoon.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Monday Weatherline

Recalling both Cindy-named storms t’s a coincidental week in Virginia’s storm history: Two ex-hurricanes named Cindy spawned tornadoes and heavy rain while crossing the state. The first brought three tornadoes on July 10, 1959. A swarm of eight hit on July 7-8, 2005, with three near Richmond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News