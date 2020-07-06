Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck

The region to the north of Richmond should be on the lookout for thunderstorms with damaging winds this afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for northern and eastern portions of the state. It includes:
• Louisa
• Bowling Green
• Fredericksburg
• Charlottesville
• Tappahannock
• Colonial Beach
• The Northern Neck
• The greater Washington area
• Chincoteague
The severe thunderstorm watch also extends north to cover most of Maryland, Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. If storms develop and prompt warnings over the next several hours, that's the region most likely to be dealing with them.
Richmond is not included in the watch at this time, but there's still about a one-in-three chance for a storm in this area later on.
Damaging winds up to 70 mph are the most likely threat from any storms in the watch area, but hail up to the size of golf balls could develop in the strongest cells.
Storms are expected to form across the Mid-Atlantic and sweep southward toward the Chesapeake Bay by the evening, but thunderstorms will also build eastward from Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains.
Look for an update later this afternoon.
