Richmond storm 8-22

Skies darken to the west and north of downtown Richmond as severe storms approach on Aug. 22, 2019.

 By JOHN BOYER Richmond Times-Dispatch

Be on guard for the possibility of downed trees, power outages and minor flooding as a severe thunderstorm rumbles across metro Richmond this evening.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. for most of metro Richmond. Another warning in effect until 7:15 p.m. extends east from Richmond into Charles City, New Kent and parts of the Middle Peninsula.

At 6:19 p.m., the storm was located over Richmond and Mechanicsville, moving east at 40 mph toward West Point, King William and Toano.

A strong storm is already moving across those areas, but the line moving in from Richmond could bring more wind and heavy rain.

Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for northern Hanover, southern Caroline and northern King William.

For areas west of Interstate 95, like Short Pump and Midlothian, the worst of the storm is over but a light-to-moderate rain will continue over the next couple of hours.

At 6:17 p.m., spotters reported minor street flooding in downtown Richmond, and NWS Wakefield advises that low-lying spots across the metro area may have high water over the next few hours.

The line of storms prompted scattered reports of downed trees throughout the Piedmont, from Roanoke to Charlottesville to Danville.

According to NWS Wakefield, 911 call centers in both Powhatan and Louisa reported numerous trees down shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Look for updates to this story this evening.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's videos and forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription