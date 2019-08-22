Be on guard for the possibility of downed trees, power outages and minor flooding as a severe thunderstorm rumbles across metro Richmond this evening.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. for most of metro Richmond. Another warning in effect until 7:15 p.m. extends east from Richmond into Charles City, New Kent and parts of the Middle Peninsula.
At 6:19 p.m., the storm was located over Richmond and Mechanicsville, moving east at 40 mph toward West Point, King William and Toano.
A strong storm is already moving across those areas, but the line moving in from Richmond could bring more wind and heavy rain.
Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for northern Hanover, southern Caroline and northern King William.
For areas west of Interstate 95, like Short Pump and Midlothian, the worst of the storm is over but a light-to-moderate rain will continue over the next couple of hours.
At 6:17 p.m., spotters reported minor street flooding in downtown Richmond, and NWS Wakefield advises that low-lying spots across the metro area may have high water over the next few hours.
The line of storms prompted scattered reports of downed trees throughout the Piedmont, from Roanoke to Charlottesville to Danville.
According to NWS Wakefield, 911 call centers in both Powhatan and Louisa reported numerous trees down shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Look for updates to this story this evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.