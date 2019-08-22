7:10 p.m. UPDATE:
The worst of today's weather is now over for metro Richmond as severe storms head farther east into the Tidewater region.
As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for the metro area, but a light-to-moderate rain could last through the mid-evening hours.
According to Dominon Energy, there were 3,154 customers without power in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region as of 7 p.m. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative listed 692 customer outages across its system, mainly in the Montpelier area.
At 6:17 p.m., spotters reported minor street flooding in downtown Richmond, and the National Weather Service in Wakefield advises that some low-lying spots across the metro area may have high water through about 9 p.m.
The line of storms prompted scattered reports of downed trees throughout the Piedmont this afternoon, from Roanoke to Charlottesville to Danville.
According to NWS Wakefield, 911 call centers in both Powhatan and Louisa reported numerous trees down shortly after 5:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., a tree was reported down in Richmond's West End, but metro area damage reports don't appear to be widespread.
If you have storm damage to report, you can notify NWS Wakefield by calling (757) 899-2415 or sharing it with the office's social media pages.
Central Virginia could experience another round of downpours on Friday afternoon and evening before cooler and drier weather settles in for the weekend. Saturday could still feature a few showers, but Sunday looks like the best day for outdoor plans with sunnier skies and a high in the lower 80s.
Our risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday is once again "marginal," or sporadic and isolated, according to the Storm Prediction Center's forecast.
