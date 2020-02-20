You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED RAIN AND SNOW, CHANGING TO ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH.

* WHERE...AMELIA, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND) AND EASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE AS
TEMPERATURES FALL WELL BELOW FREEZING TONIGHT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS IN VIRGINIA OR MARYLAND, PLEASE
CALL 5 1 1. FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION IN NORTH CAROLINA, GO
TO HTTP://DRIVENC.GOV.

&&
breaking featured

Snow amounts across metro Richmond could range from nothing to 2 inches by late this evening

  • 2
  • 2 min to read
wwa wed.JPG

As of Thursday morning, winter weather advisories extend from North Carolina into central Virginia (blue-purple) and a winter storm warning (pink) is in place for Hampton Roads and southeastern Virginia.

 NWS

UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. Thursday

A chance for accumulating snow will visit our region later today into tonight, particularly from the southern parts of metro Richmond toward North Carolina.

The latest forecast doubles down on yesterday's caveat: it's going to be a very close call for Richmond.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday for metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities, extending east to the Middle Peninsula and southwest along the Interstate 85 corridor. Across that zone, 1 to 2 inches of snow could turn roads slippery starting with the afternoon commute and continuing into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads, where 2 to 3 inches of snow and some locally higher amounts are expected by Friday morning.

To the north of Richmond, snow prospects aren’t so good. Once again, our metro area appears to be on the edge of the haves and have-nots.

In any other winter, a chance for 1 inch of snow in late February might elicit a weary groan or simply a yawn. But now that we're late in this snow-deprived season, the stakes are a little higher for those hoping to see more than a mere dusting – or keep avoiding a snowstorm.

Timing and amounts

If all the ingredients break toward a reasonable high-end scenario, heavier snow bands could park over metro Richmond and deliver 2 to 3 inches of snow by early Friday morning — just shy of a full blown winter storm. As of this morning, the most realistic amount for Richmond is about 1 inch. Just to the south in Chesterfield County, 2 inches is more of a realistic possibility. Meanwhile, some parts of Hanover and Goochland counties could make it through with barely a dusting.

StormTotalSnowWeb1.png

Most likely snow accumulations from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning across central and southeastern Virginia, as of Thursday morning's forecast from the National Weather Service.

If Richmond gets left out, it would be because the moisture misses us to the south. A “bust” scenario would involve some flakes in the air for a brief time this evening and little to nothing on the ground, with accumulations limited to Petersburg and points south. 

The snow will arrive from west to east across the region this afternoon as low pressure tracks along the coastline of the Carolinas.

Sleet and freezing rain can be ruled out as potential precipitation types, though the system may start with a brief period of light rain or rain-snow mix in the afternoon as colder temperatures work their way in.

The most likely window for any snowfall in central Virginia is during the evening hours.

At the very latest, snow would clear out to the east of Richmond by early Friday morning and all of it should be offshore by daybreak Friday.

If the Friday morning commute is affected, it would be by snow that’s already on the ground.

Travel plans toward Charlottesville and Washington on Friday morning are less likely to be affected than those heading to Norfolk, Greensboro or Raleigh. The bull’s-eye of heaviest amounts — potentially several inches — could set up between far southeastern Virginia and central North Carolina.

The snow chance will coincide with a brief surge of cold air. For Richmond, expect highs only in the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday, with lows generally in the lower 20s on Friday morning and Saturday morning.

But with high temperatures headed to the 50s again over the weekend, any accumulations aren’t likely to last long.

Hundredths of an inch of moisture and a few miles can make all the difference with a winter weather forecast, so things can and will change. Look for updates to this story later today as the snow gets closer and the forecast picture gets clearer.

gfs_mslp_pcpn_frzn_neus_fh24-60.gif

Computer model simulation showing areas of snow (blue) and rain (green) across the region through Friday morning. Some scenarios bring more snow farther north into the Richmond area, but generally, the greatest snow potential will exist in the far southern and southeastern regions of the state.

***

Odds of 1 inch of snow (updated)

Here are the odds for seeing at least 1 inch of snow accumulations by Friday morning, as of Thursday morning:

Richmond: 45%

Ashland: 20%

Charlottesville: <1%

Emporia: 85%

Farmville: 40%

Fredericksburg: <1%

Louisa: 5%

Lynchburg: 20%

Norfolk: 85%

Petersburg: 70%

South Hill: 80%

Tappahannock: 15%

Washington: 0%

Williamsburg: 65%

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

