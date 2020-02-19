Snow chance will peak in metro Richmond on Thursday evening; Hampton Roads under a winter storm watch

A chance for accumulating snow will visit our region late Thursday into early Friday, particularly from the southern parts of metro Richmond toward North Carolina.
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service posted a winter storm watch for southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads, where 2 to 3 inches of snow and some locally higher amounts are expected by Friday morning.
To the north of Richmond, snow prospects aren’t so good. Once again, our metro area could be on the edge of the haves and have-nots.
In any other winter, a chance for 1 inch of snow in late February might elicit a weary groan or simply a yawn. But now that we're late in this snow-deprived season, the stakes are a little higher for those hoping to see more than a mere dusting – or keep avoiding a snowstorm.
Timing and amounts
If all the ingredients break toward a reasonable high-end scenario, heavier snow bands could park over metro Richmond and deliver 2 to 3 inches of snow by early Friday morning — just shy of a full blown winter storm. As of Wednesday evening, the most realistic amount is still a coating up to 1 inch. If Richmond gets left out, it would be because the moisture misses us to the south. A “bust” scenario would involve some flakes in the air for a brief time on Thursday evening and little to nothing on the ground, with accumulations limited to Petersburg and points south.
The snow will arrive from west to east across the region on Thursday afternoon as low pressure tracks along the coastline of the Carolinas.
The speed at which it does so, and the northward extent of precipitation, will determine whether flakes arrive in time for the afternoon commute, or hold off until later in the evening.
Sleet and freezing rain can be ruled out as potential precipitation types, though the system may start with a brief period of light rain or rain-snow mix in the afternoon as colder temperatures work their way in.
The most likely window for any snowfall in central Virginia is during the evening hours.
At the very latest, snow would clear out to the east of Richmond by early Friday morning and all of it should be offshore by daybreak Friday.
If the Friday morning commute is affected, it would be by snow that’s already on the ground.
Travel plans toward Charlottesville and Washington on Friday morning are less likely to be affected than those heading to Norfolk, Greensboro or Raleigh. The bull’s-eye of heaviest amounts — potentially several inches — could set up between far southeastern Virginia and central North Carolina.
The snow chance will coincide with a brief surge of cold air. For Richmond, expect highs only in the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday, with lows generally in the lower 20s on Friday morning and Saturday morning.
But with high temperatures headed to the 50s again over the weekend, any accumulations aren’t likely to last long.
Hundredths of an inch of moisture and a few miles can make all the difference with a winter weather forecast, so things can and will change. Look for updates to this story tomorrow as the forecast picture gets clearer.
***
Odds of 1 inch of snow (updated)
Here are the odds for seeing at least 1 inch of snow accumulations by Thursday night, as of Wednesday evening:
Richmond: 45%
Ashland: 20%
Charlottesville: 10%
Emporia: 85%
Farmville: 40%
Fredericksburg: 5%
Louisa: 10%
Lynchburg: 25%
Norfolk: 80%
Petersburg: 65%
South Hill: 75%
Tappahannock: 10%
Washington: 0%
Williamsburg: 60%
Since Wednesday afternoon's forecast update, probabilities were increased for Richmond, Emporia, Norfolk, Petersburg and South Hill. Odds stayed the same or decreased for the other cities listed above.
