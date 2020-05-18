Stalled weather pattern will bring excessive rain to parts of Va. this week

A stalled, soggy weather pattern will mean a variety of flood risks across Virginia this week.
For the west, the heaviest rain could cause rapid rises of creeks and rivers.
For Richmond and the central part, varying amounts of rain – maybe excessive, maybe not – will lead to gradually higher river levels as the mountain rains run off.
For Tidewater, significant coastal flooding could occur as water piles in from day after day of onshore flow.
But Tropical Storm Arthur, a minor rainmaker for the eastern sections on Monday, won’t play much of a role in our future weather as it veers east and heads out to sea this week.
On the weather map
Broad low pressure whirling counter-clockwise across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday will gradually drift through the Carolinas by Friday. In meteorological parlance, it's "cut off" from the usual west-to-east parade of systems.
Strong high pressure anchored over eastern Canada early this week will nudge its clockwise winds farther south into the Northeastern U.S.
Between those two, a moisture-laden channel of air will flow from the western Atlantic right into the higher terrain of the central Appalachians.
That setup will drive a prolonged period of wet weather and flooding risks from Tuesday through Friday, especially in the western half of the state.
Generally, rain totals between Tuesday and Friday are likely to be on the order of 3 to 6 inches across southwestern Virginia, 1 to 4 inches across the Piedmont, and 2 inches or less for Tidewater and Northern Virginia.
Multi-day amounts up to 10 inches aren’t out of the question somewhere along the crest of the Blue Ridge or foothills south and southwest of Roanoke where a flash flood watch is in effect.
The forecast confidence is relatively high to the west, but less so for Richmond. Low-end scenarios could keep us with less than 1 inch of rain spread across the week, while a heavier outcome could see us between 2 and 3 inches. That’s probably low enough to stave off the most serious flash flooding concerns.
Even with less rain in Richmond’s forecast compared with our neighbors to the west, the soaking expected in the upper James River basin will eventually lead to higher river levels here by the end of the week. Model projections suggest minor flooding may develop on portions of the James, Appomattox, Meherrin, Dan, Roanoke and New rivers.
If there’s any good news, severe thunderstorms don’t appear to be a big concern for Virginia because we’ll lack warm, unstable air at ground level. Clouds and easterly winds will keep things cooler than usual.
That onshore flow of weather will also cause periodic flooding around the Chesapeake Bay and tidal rivers.
Wednesday night’s high tide cycle could bring 2 to 3 feet of inundation along the Potomac River at Lewisetta and the James River at Jamestown and Scotland Ferry, according to Monday's forecast from NWS Wakefield. Minor-to-moderate inundation expected elsewhere along the bay and rivers prompted a coastal flood watch for those areas through Wednesday night.
The soggy pattern should break down by the weekend, though it’s still unclear if showers will swiftly clear out in time for Saturday or gradually taper off instead.
